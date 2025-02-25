Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$81.93’, now 26.4% Upside Potential

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. with ticker code (FBIN) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $94.00 and $68.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $81.93. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $64.80 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $70.74 while the 200 day moving average is $75.27. The market capitalization for the company is 8.22B. The stock price is currently at: $66.16 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,390,976,630 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.64, revenue per share of $36.67 and a 7.18% return on assets.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is a home, security and commercial building products company. The Company operates through two segments: Water Innovations and Outdoors & Security. Its Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks and waste disposals, predominantly under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa and Shaws brands. Its Outdoors & Security segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand, storm, screen and security doors under the Larson brand, composite decking, railing and cladding under the Fiberon brand, and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. It sells its products through a range of sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce and other retail outlets.