Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. with ticker code (FBIN) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $101.00 and $75.00 and has a mean target at $86.68. Now with the previous closing price of $74.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $74.76 while the 200 day moving average is $76.01. The market capitalization for the company is 9.26B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $74.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,810,289,216 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.99, revenue per share of $37.27 and a 7.26% return on assets.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is a home, security and commercial building products company. The Company operates through two segments: Water Innovations and Outdoors & Security. Its Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks and waste disposals, predominantly under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa and Shaws brands. Its Outdoors & Security segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand, storm, screen and security doors under the Larson brand, composite decking, railing and cladding under the Fiberon brand, and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. It sells its products through a range of sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce and other retail outlets.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$89.87’, now 31.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 31.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$89.87’, now 29.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$90.37’, now 15.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 14.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 15.4% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.