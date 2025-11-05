Follow us on:

Fitch affirms Avation ‘B’ Rating with stable outlook

Avation plc

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has advised that on 4 Nov 2025: Fitch Ratings affirmed Avation PLC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned a final long-term debt rating of ‘B’/’RR4’ to the senior unsecured bond issued by Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd. (Avation Group) under its existing USD1 billion global medium-term note programme.

Avation Group, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Avation, is the group’s applicant member of the Singapore Aircraft Leasing Scheme.

Latest Company News

Avation plc

Avation Plc announces 2025 AGM details

Avation has announced its annual general meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. (UK time) on 26 November 2025 in Singapore, with the notice and proxy form now available to
Avation EVA Air

Avation secures four-year lease extension with EVA Air for A330-300 aircraft

Avation has signed a four-year lease extension with EVA Air for its A330-300 widebody aircraft, extending the lease to November 2031.

Avation prices US$300m senior notes due 2031 to refinance 2026 debt

Avation has priced US$300 million of 8.5% senior unsecured notes due May 2031 under its new US$1 billion global medium term note programme.
Avation plc

Avation secures eight-year lease for ATR 72-600 with European ACMI provider

Avation has signed an eight-year lease agreement with a European ACMI provider for an eight-year-old ATR 72-600 aircraft, set to transition in February 2026.
Avation

Avation Plc FY2025 annual report: Revenue up 19% with dividend declared

Avation Plc reported FY2025 revenue of $110.1m, up 19.2%, and EBITDA of $107.1m. The company posted a $7.7m loss after tax, reduced net indebtedness to $604.2m, and declared a 1.0
Avation

Avation completes sale of Boeing 777-300ER at profit above book value

Avation has finalised the sale of a Boeing B777-300ER leased to Philippine Airlines, generating a material profit above book value. The transaction releases significant cash, which will be used to

