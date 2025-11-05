Fitch affirms Avation ‘B’ Rating with stable outlook

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has advised that on 4 Nov 2025: Fitch Ratings affirmed Avation PLC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned a final long-term debt rating of ‘B’/’RR4’ to the senior unsecured bond issued by Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd. (Avation Group) under its existing USD1 billion global medium-term note programme.
Avation Group, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Avation, is the group’s applicant member of the Singapore Aircraft Leasing Scheme.