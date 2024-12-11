FirstGroup plc 19.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup plc with ticker (LON:FGP) now has a potential upside of 19.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



FGP.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 205 GBX for the company, which when compared to the FirstGroup plc share price of 172 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 19.0%. Trading has ranged between 129 (52 week low) and 189 (52 week high) with an average of 1,136,817 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,002,706,492.



FirstGroup PLC is a private sector provider of public transport services. The Company’s First Bus division is a regional bus operator in the United Kingdom, with a fleet of more than 4,800 buses, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. It has a fleet of coaches available for charter and operates some tendered services, such as park and ride contracts. It also operates the Aircoach network in Ireland. Its First Rail division is a rail operator, running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. It operates a fleet of more than 3,700 locomotives and rail carriages through three train operating companies, including Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway (GWR), South Western Railway (SWR) and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). It is also the shadow operator on the HS2 program, which involves the development, mobilization and eventual operation of high-speed services and operating the London Trams service on behalf of transport for London.







