First Majestic Silver Corp. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 31.1% Upside Potential

First Majestic Silver Corp. which can be found using ticker (AG) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 12.5 and 6.64 and has a mean target at $9.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at $7.21 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 31.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.85. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,979m. Find out more information at: https://www.firstmajestic.com

The potential market cap would be $2,594m based on the market consensus.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.3% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).