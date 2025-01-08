First American Financial Corporation Share Price Target ‘$76.20’, now 25.4% Upside Potential

First American Financial Corporation with ticker code (FAF) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $86.00 and $69.00 and has a mean share price target at $76.20. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $60.76 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 25.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $64.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to $60.61. The company has a market cap of 6.23B. Currently the stock stands at: $60.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,817,902,085 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 68.77, revenue per share of $56.51 and a 0.97% return on assets.

First American Financial Corporation is engaged in the business of providing title insurance, settlement services and other financial services and risk solutions. The Company’s segments include title insurance and services and specialty insurance. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, the title insurance and services segment provides banking, trust, warehouse lending, mortgage sub-servicing and wealth management services. The Company’s specialty insurance segment sells home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems. The Company’s specialty insurance segment operates in approximately 35 states and the District of Columbia.