Firering Strategic Minerals Fires Up First Gasifier – Shard Capital

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), an emerging player in the quicklime and critical minerals sector, has reached a significant milestone in its operations. The company has successfully fired up the first of two gasifiers and the first of eight kilns at its Limeco quicklime plant in Zambia. This marks a major step forward as Firering moves towards full-scale production.

A New Era for Quicklime Production

Firering has been making significant progress in transitioning its Limeco plant to a more efficient and cost-effective fuel system. Since 10 February, the company has successfully commissioned its gasifier, switching from Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) to a gasification process. This conversion is expected to improve operational efficiency while significantly reducing plant operating costs.

The company has also commenced operations on Kiln 1, which will reach internal temperatures of 1,000°C. This will enable the thermal decomposition of limestone, a process known as calcination, over a period of 7 to 9 hours, ultimately producing high-quality quicklime (calcium oxide, CaO).

At full capacity, each of Limeco’s eight kilns is expected to produce 100 tonnes of quicklime per day. This positions Firering as a key supplier to industries reliant on quicklime, particularly in Zambia’s growing copper sector.

Strong Market Prospects

The company is seeing strong interest in its quicklime production, with positive off-take discussions underway. Firering’s focus on quality control and production efficiency has attracted notable market attention, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth potential.

In the words of analyst Sheldon Modeland of Shard Capital, “Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for the Company as it commences production of quicklime. We are encouraged with the continued progress being made at Limeco as the phased commissioning takes shape with the first of eight kilns.”

Zambia’s mining sector provides a strong backdrop for Firering’s ambitions. The country’s Ministry of Mines and Minerals has set an ambitious target to ramp up copper production from approximately 800,000 tonnes per annum to 3 million tonnes by 2031. Given that quicklime is a crucial reagent in the processing of copper concentrates, Firering is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand.

With the successful commissioning of its first gasifier and kiln, Firering Strategic Minerals is advancing towards steady-state quicklime production. The company’s operational improvements and growing market interest suggest a promising future. As the phased commissioning continues, all eyes will be on Firering as it establishes itself as a key player in Zambia’s industrial minerals sector.