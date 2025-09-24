Firering’s Zambian quicklime restart takes shape with fresh licence in hand

Firering’s Limeco quicklime facility has resumed operations after targeted upgrades to its first kiln. The refurbishment centred on installing a new induced-draft fan motor and a variable speed drive, changes designed to stabilise throughput and allow continuous production at around 45 to 50 tonnes per day. By late August the kiln had reached full operational temperature and was feeding the market again.

Firering reports firm demand across all grades of quicklime, including the lower-quality fraction that previously had little commercial value. By capturing sales from this segment the company has found a way to monetise inventory that might otherwise have been discarded, effectively broadening its revenue base while keeping higher-grade product for premium contracts. A Zambian sales specialist has been appointed to lead this effort.

The group has secured a ten-year mining licence covering its underlying limestone deposit, a resource measured in the hundreds of millions of tonnes and of consistently high purity. For now the plant is running from an existing stockpile of more than 150,000 tonnes, enough to support operations for the coming quarters.

