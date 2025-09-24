Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Firering’s Zambian quicklime restart takes shape with fresh licence in hand

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Firering’s Limeco quicklime facility has resumed operations after targeted upgrades to its first kiln. The refurbishment centred on installing a new induced-draft fan motor and a variable speed drive, changes designed to stabilise throughput and allow continuous production at around 45 to 50 tonnes per day. By late August the kiln had reached full operational temperature and was feeding the market again.

Firering reports firm demand across all grades of quicklime, including the lower-quality fraction that previously had little commercial value. By capturing sales from this segment the company has found a way to monetise inventory that might otherwise have been discarded, effectively broadening its revenue base while keeping higher-grade product for premium contracts. A Zambian sales specialist has been appointed to lead this effort.

The group has secured a ten-year mining licence covering its underlying limestone deposit, a resource measured in the hundreds of millions of tonnes and of consistently high purity. For now the plant is running from an existing stockpile of more than 150,000 tonnes, enough to support operations for the coming quarters.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering boosts Limeco output with kiln upgrade and sales growth

Firering Strategic Minerals has increased production at its Limeco quicklime plant in Zambia, with Kiln 1 now operating steadily at 45-50 tonnes per day following a successful upgrade. Refurbishment of Kiln 2 is in progress, with commissioning expected soon, and further improvements planned for additional kilns to enhance efficiency.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals regains control of Atex and Alliance projects

Firering has confirmed that Ricca Resources has withdrawn from its earn-in agreement, relinquishing all interests in the Atex and Alliance Lithium-Tantalum Projects in Côte d'Ivoire. Firering now holds 90% of Atex and 51% of Alliance, retains a 10.6% stake in Ricca, and is seeking repayment of funds advanced under the agreement.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals increases stake in Limeco to 26.9%

Firering Strategic Minerals has exercised the first tranche of its option to acquire an additional 6.4% stake in Limeco Resources, raising its total shareholding to 26.9%. The move reflects Firering’s confidence in Limeco’s quicklime project and long-term market potential.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01m to increase Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals to raise £1.01 million through a placing and subscription of 67.3 million new shares at 1.5p each. The funds will support the exercise of the first two tranches of its option to increase its stake in Limeco Resources to 30.7% and help ramp up quicklime production.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals raises £1.01 million to advance Limeco quicklime project

Firering Strategic Minerals plc has raised £1.01 million via a placing and subscription at 1.5 pence per share to fund the first two tranches of its Limeco option, increasing its stake to 26.9 per cent by 31 July 2025.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals begins sales and expands Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals plc has reported a pivotal year in 2024, securing a 20.5% stake in Zambia’s Limeco quicklime project and recording its first commercial sales in June 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple