Finseta to announce interim results on 10 September 2025

Finseta plc (LON:FIN), a foreign exchange and payments solutions company offering multi-currency accounts to businesses and individuals through its proprietary technology platform, gives notice that it will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Wednesday 10 September 2025.
