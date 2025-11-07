Finseta’s IBAN technology is gaining ground with global payment platforms

Finseta’s Virtual IBAN solution is built for one purpose, to simplify and streamline international payments without compromising control. It enables financial institutions, platforms, and enterprise clients to issue unique, dedicated IBANs that function as identifiers for each customer, transaction flow, or currency. This allows funds to be routed with precision, significantly reducing errors and reconciliation time.

As more platforms move money globally, whether in marketplaces, fintech apps, or payment gateways, the operational risk of using shared or pooled accounts becomes increasingly problematic. Finseta’s model eliminates that problem by making each payment traceable back to a specific virtual account.

From a scalability perspective, the infrastructure is built to support multiple currencies and jurisdictions, meaning a single integration can serve operations across borders without needing to replicate systems in every new market. The API-first design allows for real-time IBAN issuance and management, making the solution as flexible as the businesses it supports.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.