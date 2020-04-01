Finablr Appoint new Chief Executive Officer

Finablr plc (LON:FIN) has today announced that Mr Bhairav Trivedi accepted his nomination to join the Board as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Bhairav joined the Company on 10 March 2020.

Michael Tomalin, Co-Chairman of the Company and Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented, “I am delighted that Bhairav has joined the Board of Directors. He is an experienced business professional with over 25 years senior management experience in strategy, sales, marketing, business development and operations in the financial services sector, with deep domain expertise in emerging technologies and payments with a special focus on the consumer payment and remittance industry.”

There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

As announced on 16th March 2020, the effective resignation date of Promoth Manghat as outgoing Chief Executive is now effected on the appointment of Bhairav Trivedi.

Finablr also announced that Rahul Pai, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned but has agreed to support Bhairav Trivedi until a successor is identified.

