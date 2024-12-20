Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fidelity China Special Sits sees earnings revisions and job cuts improve

Fidelity
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) has announced its monthly summary for November 2024.

Portfolio Manager Commentary 

Recent government stimulus measures in China show a strong commitment to tackling economic issues and boosting domestic demand. While consumer confidence remains low, discussions with many companies suggest that the worst of job cuts, especially in technology, may be behind us. Elevated household savings indicate potential buying power that could support recovery. Until recently, earnings revisions have trended downward, but we are seeing improvements. The aim is for supportive policies to drive a turnaround in economic fundamentals, leading to broader earnings growth and improved market sentiment. Equity market valuations remain attractive compared to historical averages and global markets. Geopolitical concerns, particularly US tariffs on Chinese goods, persist, but both investors and companies are aware of these risks, and we continue to monitor what is priced in.  

Selected consumer discretionary stocks declined, mainly due to weaknesses in Pony.ai. The healthcare holding in Zhaoke Ophthalmology decreased amid uncertainty related to its drug launches, while geopolitical issues impacted Wuxi Apptec. An overweight position in financials, through insurers and financial services, boosted performance, with LexinFintech, Qifu Technology, and Ping An Insurance being notable contributors.  

Over the 12 months to 30 November 2024, the Trust’s NAV increased by 5.3%, underperforming its reference index, which delivered 13.0% over the same period. The Trust’s share price increased 1.3%. 

FCSS NovemberDownload

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Investing in Chinese equities is “still pretty cheap” says Fidelity China (LON:FCSS)

Discover the latest insights from Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) as it navigates China's evolving economic landscape with a strategic focus.
Fidelity

Fidelity China analyses positioning amidst China market recovery

Chinese equities are on the rise, driven by new stimulus packages. Dale Nicholls discusses their potential impact on market sentiment and valuations.
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations reports gains due to stimulus measures (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) shares its September 2024 update, highlighting China's policy efforts tackling deflation risks and market prospects.
Fidelity

Fidelity bullish on upside potential for China funds investing (LON:FCSS)

Growth Stocks

Top UK Dividend Shares on FTSE 250 and AIM

Fidelity

China investment hotspots and recovery path by Fidelity’s Dale Nicholls (LON:FCSS)

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.