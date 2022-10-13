Ferro-Alloy Resources AGM to be held on 10 November 2022

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR), the vanadium producer and developer of the large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan, has announced that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 2.00 pm local time on 10 November 2022 at The Old Government House Hotel, St Ann’s Place, Guernsey, GY1 2NU.

The Notice of AGM, which sets out the arrangements for the meeting and how shareholders may vote and ask questions has been sent in hard copy to the registered shareholders of Ferro-Alloy Resources and is available on the Company’s website: www.ferro-alloy.com