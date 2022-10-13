Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Ferro-Alloy Resources AGM to be held on 10 November 2022

Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR), the vanadium producer and developer of the large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan, has announced that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 2.00 pm local time on 10 November 2022 at The Old Government House Hotel, St Ann’s Place, Guernsey, GY1 2NU.

The Notice of AGM, which sets out the arrangements for the meeting and how shareholders may vote and ask questions has been sent in hard copy to the registered shareholders of Ferro-Alloy Resources and is available on the Company’s website: www.ferro-alloy.com

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.