Ferrexpo board changes

Ferrexpo plc (LON: FXPO), the world’s 3rd largest exporter of high grade iron ore pellets to the global steel industry, has today announced that the Board has elected to change a number of Board roles.

In respect of the role of Senior Independent Director, the Board has elected to appoint Independent Non-executive Director Fiona MacAulay into this role in place of Vitalii Lisovenko, who has completed two and half years in this position. During this time, Mr Lisovenko has played a significant role in the Board’s engagement with the Group’s workforce in Ukraine throughout the global Covid-19 pandemic, and also during a period of significant changes in the Group’s senior leadership team. Mr Lisovenko will remain as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Group, and maintains a strong presence in Ukraine for the Board, where the Group’s primary operations are based.

In addition, Independent Non-executive Director Ann-Christin Andersen has been appointed as Chair of the Group’s Health, Safety, Environment and Community (“HSEC”) Committee, with this change effective as of today.

In December 2021, the Board announced the appointment of Natalie Polischuk as an additional Independent Non-executive Director, increasing the Group’s Independent Non-executive Directors to five. As part of the changes announced today, Ms Polischuk has been appointed as a member of both the Audit Committee and HSEC Committee.