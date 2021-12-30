Ferrexpo appoints Natalie Polischuk as an Independent Non-executive Director

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO), the world’s 3rd largest exporter of high grade iron ore pellets to the global steel industry, has announced the appointment of Natalie Polischuk as an Independent Non-executive Director to the Group’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Polischuk is an economist based in Kyiv, Ukraine, with over 25 years of experience working in the finance sector in both Ukraine and more widely in Eastern Europe, with a number of senior roles at private equity funds in the region, as well as directorships. Most recently, Ms. Polischuk spent seven years heading up the Ukraine office of Advent International, a global private equity firm, developing transactions for the firm’s US$1 billion fund focused on Central and Eastern Europe.

Since 2018, Ms. Polischuk has served on the Advisory Board of Dobrobut (Ukraine), a private healthcare clinic network provider in Ukraine, and until 2020 was also a board member and treasurer of Lycée Français Anne de Kyiv, a public co-educational international day school in Kyiv. In recent years, Ms. Polischuk has acted as an independent advisor on a number of M&A and due diligence projects in Ukraine.

Ms. Polischuk holds a Masters in Business Administration from Havard Business School, Boston, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Kyiv (Ukraine). There is no other information concerning Ms. Polischuk that is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 R of the Listing Rules.