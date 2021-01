Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) has announced that it has appointed Liberum Capital Limited as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for over 40 years. In 2020, the Group produced 11.2 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, a 7% increase on the prior year.