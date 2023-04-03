Federal Agricultural Mortgage C – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 31.1% Upside Potential

Federal Agricultural Mortgage C which can be found using ticker (AGM) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 172 and 170 and has a mean target at $171.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $130.46 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 31.1%. The day 50 moving average is $134.03 and the 200 day moving average is $116.18. The company has a market cap of $1,399m. Company Website: https://www.farmermac.com

The potential market cap would be $1,834m based on the market consensus.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.3% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.6, revenue per share of 28.29 and a 0.68% return on assets.