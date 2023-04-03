Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Federal Agricultural Mortgage C – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 31.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Federal Agricultural Mortgage C which can be found using ticker (AGM) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 172 and 170 and has a mean target at $171.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $130.46 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 31.1%. The day 50 moving average is $134.03 and the 200 day moving average is $116.18. The company has a market cap of $1,399m. Company Website: https://www.farmermac.com

The potential market cap would be $1,834m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.3% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.6, revenue per share of 28.29 and a 0.68% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/1FtOB
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.