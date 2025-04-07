Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Exploring a 6.88% Potential Upside Amidst Analyst Ratings

Broker Ratings

Investors looking to navigate the financial services sector might want to take a closer look at **FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)**. This financial data powerhouse operates within the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry, providing a comprehensive suite of financial digital platforms and enterprise solutions worldwide. With a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, FactSet stands as a formidable player in the realm of investment analytics and data solutions.

**Current Market Position**

FactSet’s current stock price of $416.19 places it on the lower end of its 52-week range of $394.89 to $495.72. This price represents a minor dip of 0.05%, a fluctuation that some investors might perceive as a buying opportunity, especially with the potential upside of 6.88% based on the average target price of $444.81.

**Valuation Metrics and Financial Health**

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio, FactSet’s forward P/E of 22.65 indicates a moderate valuation, suggesting that the market expects steady earnings growth. The company’s robust revenue growth rate of 4.50% and an impressive return on equity of 28.12% underscore its operational efficiency and profitability. Additionally, the substantial free cash flow of $514 million enhances FactSet’s ability to reinvest in growth opportunities and return capital to shareholders, supporting its dividend yield of 1.00% with a conservative payout ratio of 29.55%.

**Analyst Sentiment and Price Targets**

The sentiment among analysts presents a mixed picture: with 2 buy ratings, 12 holds, and 7 sell recommendations, the market is cautiously optimistic about FactSet’s future. The target price range spans from $390.00 to $503.00, with the average target price suggesting a potential gain. This range highlights a degree of uncertainty but also potential for value, depending on how the company navigates industry challenges and opportunities.

**Technical Analysis and Market Trends**

From a technical perspective, FactSet’s stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at 452.15 and 449.93 respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.01 indicates that the stock is approaching oversold territory, which might signal a rebound opportunity for contrarian investors. However, the MACD of -3.18, along with the signal line at -2.95, reveals a bearish trend that investors should monitor closely.

**Strategic Business Positioning**

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, FactSet has built a reputation as a leader in financial data solutions. Its extensive suite of services—including portfolio analytics, enterprise data solutions, and managed services—caters to a diverse clientele comprising institutional asset managers, wealth managers, hedge funds, and more. By continuously innovating and expanding its digital platform, FactSet remains a critical resource for investment professionals seeking actionable insights and data-driven strategies.

For investors, FactSet represents a blend of stability and growth potential. While the current analyst ratings reflect a cautious stance, the company’s robust financial metrics and strategic industry positioning offer compelling reasons to consider it as part of a diversified investment portfolio. As the market continues to evolve, FactSet’s ability to adapt and innovate will be key to unlocking shareholder value.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Is a Potential 34% Upside Worth Your Investment?

    Broker Ratings

    Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock: Analyzing the Potential Upside of 32.55% for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): A Promising 33.73% Potential Upside Amid Strong Analyst Support

    Broker Ratings

    American Express Company (AXP): A Strong 32.89% Potential Upside in the Financial Services Sector

    Broker Ratings

    BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 39.40% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: Exploring a Potential 31% Upside for Investors

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.