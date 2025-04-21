Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): A Financial Powerhouse with Room for a 3.26% Upside

Broker Ratings

For investors looking into the financial services sector, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) presents an intriguing opportunity. As a leading provider of financial data and analytics, FactSet operates at the intersection of technology and finance, delivering critical insights to investment professionals across the globe. With a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, FactSet commands a solid position in the industry of Financial Data & Stock Exchanges.

Currently trading at $427.05, FactSet’s stock price has shown resilience in a market characterized by volatility, fluctuating between $394.89 and $495.72 over the past 52 weeks. The stock’s current valuation suggests room for growth, with analyst ratings indicating a potential upside of 3.26% against an average target price of $440.98. Despite a modest price change of -0.18 (0.00%) recently, FactSet’s forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 23.27, reflecting investor confidence in its future earnings potential.

FactSet’s revenue growth of 4.50% underscores its ability to expand in a competitive market, while an impressive return on equity of 28.12% highlights efficient management and strong profitability. The company’s free cash flow of over $514 million further indicates robust financial health, providing a cushion for strategic investments and shareholder returns.

Investors will be pleased to note FactSet’s commitment to returning value through dividends, with a yield of 0.97% and a conservative payout ratio of 29.55%. This approach balances rewarding shareholders while ensuring ample reinvestment for growth.

Despite its strengths, FactSet faces a mixed sentiment from analysts. Out of 21 ratings, the company has garnered 2 buy ratings, 12 holds, and 7 sells. The technical indicators present a cautious outlook; the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are at $443.49 and $450.24, respectively, suggesting a need for momentum to regain upward trajectory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50.58 and a negative MACD of -5.03 indicate a potentially bearish trend, which investors should monitor closely.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, FactSet has built a robust digital platform and enterprise solutions suite utilized by a diverse clientele, including institutional asset managers, bankers, and hedge funds. The company’s subscription-based model provides a steady revenue stream, while its portfolio of analytics and enterprise data solutions ensures it remains indispensable to the investment community.

For individual investors, FactSet Research Systems Inc. represents a blend of stability and potential growth. Its strategic position in the financial data industry, coupled with solid financial management, makes it a stock worth watching. As with any investment, potential investors should consider both the opportunities and risks, particularly in light of current market conditions and analyst sentiment.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Why This $12.61 Billion Healthcare Giant Offers a 36% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): A Leading Tech Stock with a Promising 26.3% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Unlocking a 48% Upside with Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): A Look at the Financial Giant’s 17.52% Potential Upside and Analyst Confidence

    Broker Ratings

    McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Analysts’ Bullish Outlook with a 5.56% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    QUALCOMM (QCOM): Unpacking the 40% Potential Upside and What It Means for Investors

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.