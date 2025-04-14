FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): A Financial Powerhouse with a 28.12% ROE—Is It on Your Radar?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) stands as a formidable entity in the financial services sector, primarily operating within the financial data and stock exchanges industry. Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, FactSet has been a cornerstone for investment professionals since its founding in 1978, providing a comprehensive suite of financial digital platforms and enterprise solutions.

With a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, FactSet offers a robust and diversified product line that caters to institutional asset managers, bankers, wealth managers, and hedge funds, among others. Their service offerings include workstations, portfolio analytics, enterprise data solutions, and managed services, all designed to streamline and enhance investment management, research, and analysis.

Currently trading at $425.44, FactSet’s stock has experienced a slight uptick of 0.02% recently, maintaining a position within its 52-week range of $394.89 to $495.72. The stock’s forward P/E ratio of 23.18 suggests a reasonable valuation compared to industry peers, giving investors a metric to gauge future earnings growth potential. Meanwhile, a noteworthy figure that investors should consider is FactSet’s impressive Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.12%, highlighting the company’s efficiency in generating profit from shareholders’ equity.

From a performance standpoint, FactSet is delivering a modest revenue growth rate of 4.50%, supported by an EPS of 14.08. Moreover, the company’s free cash flow stands at a substantial $514.32 million, indicating strong liquidity and the potential for reinvestment or dividend payouts. Speaking of dividends, FactSet offers a yield of 0.98% with a conservative payout ratio of 29.55%, balancing shareholder returns with the need for capital retention for future growth.

Analyst sentiment on FactSet is mixed, with 2 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 7 sell ratings. The target price range is set between $390.00 and $503.00, with an average target of $442.16, reflecting a potential upside of 3.93%. For those considering technical indicators, FactSet’s stock is currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are 446.62 and 449.88, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53.38, suggesting a neutral position, while the MACD and Signal Line indicate slight bearish momentum.

For investors seeking a reliable and steady performer within the financial services sector, FactSet Research Systems Inc. presents a compelling opportunity. Its strategic focus on delivering integrated financial data solutions aligns well with the growing demand for sophisticated investment tools. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains an attractive candidate for those looking to add a financially solid and industry-relevant stock to their portfolio. However, potential investors should weigh the mixed analyst ratings and the stock’s current technical positioning before making any investment decisions.