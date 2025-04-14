Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): A Financial Powerhouse with a 28.12% ROE—Is It on Your Radar?

Broker Ratings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) stands as a formidable entity in the financial services sector, primarily operating within the financial data and stock exchanges industry. Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, FactSet has been a cornerstone for investment professionals since its founding in 1978, providing a comprehensive suite of financial digital platforms and enterprise solutions.

With a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, FactSet offers a robust and diversified product line that caters to institutional asset managers, bankers, wealth managers, and hedge funds, among others. Their service offerings include workstations, portfolio analytics, enterprise data solutions, and managed services, all designed to streamline and enhance investment management, research, and analysis.

Currently trading at $425.44, FactSet’s stock has experienced a slight uptick of 0.02% recently, maintaining a position within its 52-week range of $394.89 to $495.72. The stock’s forward P/E ratio of 23.18 suggests a reasonable valuation compared to industry peers, giving investors a metric to gauge future earnings growth potential. Meanwhile, a noteworthy figure that investors should consider is FactSet’s impressive Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.12%, highlighting the company’s efficiency in generating profit from shareholders’ equity.

From a performance standpoint, FactSet is delivering a modest revenue growth rate of 4.50%, supported by an EPS of 14.08. Moreover, the company’s free cash flow stands at a substantial $514.32 million, indicating strong liquidity and the potential for reinvestment or dividend payouts. Speaking of dividends, FactSet offers a yield of 0.98% with a conservative payout ratio of 29.55%, balancing shareholder returns with the need for capital retention for future growth.

Analyst sentiment on FactSet is mixed, with 2 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 7 sell ratings. The target price range is set between $390.00 and $503.00, with an average target of $442.16, reflecting a potential upside of 3.93%. For those considering technical indicators, FactSet’s stock is currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are 446.62 and 449.88, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53.38, suggesting a neutral position, while the MACD and Signal Line indicate slight bearish momentum.

For investors seeking a reliable and steady performer within the financial services sector, FactSet Research Systems Inc. presents a compelling opportunity. Its strategic focus on delivering integrated financial data solutions aligns well with the growing demand for sophisticated investment tools. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains an attractive candidate for those looking to add a financially solid and industry-relevant stock to their portfolio. However, potential investors should weigh the mixed analyst ratings and the stock’s current technical positioning before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): A Semiconductor Giant with a 41.68% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Offers a Robust 24.72% Potential Upside Amidst Market Volatility

    Broker Ratings

    QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Exploring a 38% Upside Potential with Strong Analyst Support

    Broker Ratings

    IBM (NYSE: IBM): Exploring Potential Upside Amid Strategic Partnerships and Robust Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO): A 46.77% Potential Upside Worth Watching

    Broker Ratings

    Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Exploring a 7.56% Potential Upside in the Healthcare Giant

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.