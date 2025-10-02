Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Expanse Studios makes its presence felt in Fort Lauderdale

Golden Matrix Group Inc

In Fort Lauderdale this May, the corridors of the SBC Summit Americas provided a glimpse into how gaming suppliers are positioning themselves for the next phase of industry expansion. Among the exhibitors, Expanse Studios stood out with a clear intent to build momentum in a market that is only beginning to reveal its scale.

Expanse Studios used the occasion to present new titles and social gaming concepts designed with cross-border appeal in mind. What resonated most was the adaptability built into its portfolio, a feature increasingly valued as operators seek differentiated experiences for varied player bases.

Face-to-face discussions with potential partners provided an opportunity to translate creative strength into commercial relationships. For a studio still consolidating its position among larger and more entrenched competitors, these connections matter as much as the games themselves.

With regulatory frameworks evolving at pace and digital adoption accelerating, Latin America offers a mix of risk and promise that rewards companies nimble enough to adapt quickly. Expanse Studios’ readiness to engage directly with this market indicates an understanding that timing will be as critical as content in securing share.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix insider Aleksandar Milovanović reports conversion of $500,000 post-closing cash consideration into common stock

Golden Matrix announced that insider Aleksandar Milovanović has converted $500,000 of post-closing cash consideration into common stock under the MeridianBet acquisition agreement.

Golden Matrix reports record August revenue of $17.8m, up 18% year-on-year

Golden Matrix posted record August revenues of $17.8m, up 18% from last year, with July revenues also rising 24% to $15.7m. Strong performance came from Meridianbet’s sports betting and RKings’ tournaments, positioning the group for record Q3 results.
Golden Matrix Group

Spotlight on Golden Matrix’s (GMGI) Raffle Powerhouses: RKings & Classics for a Cause

Discover how Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) is transforming the gaming landscape with innovative raffle models, driving growth and engagement in FY2024.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix posts record 2024 results with 63% revenue growth

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) reports record growth for FY 2024, achieving 63% revenue increase, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and AI advancements.
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet Strengthens African Footprint with Nigerian Expansion in $2 Billion Betting Market

As Meridianbet continues to scale its operations in Nigeria, it is well-positioned to redefine the gaming experience
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet’s AI-Powered Innovation Earns Spot on Oracle’s Global Tech Map

Meridianbet earns recognition on Oracle’s Global Reference Page for its AI-driven betting innovations, highlighting its leadership in customer engagement.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple