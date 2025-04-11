Expanding energy frontiers in Trinidad’s untapped acreage

Touchstone Exploration is reshaping Trinidad’s energy landscape with a bold expansion across 137,312 net acres of exploration acreage. This strategic growth targets high-impact geological formations, positioning the company to unlock substantial reserves and deliver significant returns.

Touchstone’s exploration portfolio is anchored by four key blocks: Ortoire, Cipero, Charuma, and the newly acquired Rio Claro licence. Each block offers distinct geological prospects, collectively enhancing the company’s potential for significant discoveries.

The Ortoire block, spanning 29,560 net acres, has already yielded three successful exploration wells, contributing over 53 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) in 2P reserves. The block remains a focal point for future exploration, with 14 identified prospects targeting the prolific Herrera fairway and the deeper Cretaceous formation.

Cipero’s 23,939 net acres present opportunities within the Retrench and Herrera sands at depths ranging from 4,500 to 10,000 feet, as well as deeper Cretaceous targets beyond 13,500 feet. Charuma, encompassing 58,227 net acres, offers prospects in the Nariva sands between 2,000 and 5,000 feet, and additional Cretaceous formations accessible at depths of 7,000 feet and beyond.

The Rio Claro licence, executed in November 2024, adds 25,586 net acres adjacent to the Ortoire block. This strategic acquisition surrounds the Balata East field and extends Touchstone’s exploration focus within the Herrera Formation fairway. Proprietary seismic data has identified several promising anomalies, including extensions of the Royston and Kraken formations, enhancing the block’s exploration potential.

Touchstone’s exploration strategy is underpinned by a disciplined investment framework aimed at sustainable growth. The company’s commitment to responsible operations is evidenced by its strong safety record and focus on community engagement. With a robust portfolio and strategic positioning, Touchstone is well-equipped to capitalise on Trinidad’s untapped energy resources.

