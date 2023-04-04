Excelerate Energy, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 38.5% Upside Potential

Excelerate Energy, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EE) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 29 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $30.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $22.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and the 200 day MA is $23.97. The market cap for the company is $2,397m. Visit the company website at: https://www.excelerateenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,321m based on the market consensus.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.