EVRAZ consolidated crude steel output rose by 7.4% in Q4

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) has released its trading update for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

· In Q4 2020, EVRAZ’ consolidated crude steel output rose by 7.4% QoQ, mainly due to higher production volumes at EVRAZ NTMK following the completion of scheduled capital repairs during Q3 2020, as well as improved production volumes at EVRAZ North America, which grew by 26.6% QoQ.

· Total sales of steel products increased by 12.0% QoQ, driven primarily by sales of semi-finished products, which grew by 30.4%. This, in turn, was mainly the result of a recovery in export markets and weaker demand for finished construction products in Russia due to seasonal factors.

· Total raw coking coal production rose by 26.1% QoQ, driven by the relaunch of production at the Razrez Raspadsky open pit as well as better production volumes at the Raspadskaya mine.

· Coking coal concentrate production grew by 6.4% QoQ, mainly due to increased coal mining volumes.

· External sales volumes of coking coal products fell by 19.2% QoQ, due to a deficit of GZh grade coal amid longwall move at the Uskovskaya mine as well as elevated levels of Q2-Q3 2020 sales amid utilisation of stockpiles.

· External sales of iron ore products decreased by 8.4% QoQ, amid higher consumption of pellets by EVRAZ NTMK following the successful launch of blast furnace no. 6 in Q3 2020.

· Sales of vanadium products rose by 51.4% QoQ, mainly due to higher steel utilisation rates, following increased FeV demand also from the automotive industry as well as some increase of oxide and FeV sales to China during Q4 2020.

FY2020 vs FY2019 HIGHLIGHTS

· In 2020, EVRAZ’ consolidated crude steel production remained almost flat YoY (-1.3%), despite challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, turbulence in the oil and gas markets led to lower demand, resulting in decrease of production volumes at EVRAZ North America.

· Sales volumes of semi-finished products increased by 6.1% YoY, primarily due to a change in the product mix in favour of higher slab and billets sales to export destinations following a decrease in demand in Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Sales of finished products declined by 10.1%, mainly attributable to the sale of Palini e Bertoli in 2019, as well as lower tubular and flat-rolled products sales at EVRAZ North America, amid unfavourable market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Production of raw coking coal fell by 21.0% YoY, due to a halt in mining at the Razrez Raspadsky open pit from May to September 2020, the idling of the Mezhegeyugol mine from March 2020 and lower production volumes at the Raspadskaya mine due to challenging geological conditions.

· External iron ore product sales rose by 52.7% YoY, primarily as a result of higher shipments to external markets amid lower consumption of pellets by EVRAZ NTMK during a major overhaul of blast furnace no.6, which was successfully launched in Q3 2020.

· Sales of final vanadium products declined by 2.2% YoY, mainly due to reduced global FeV demand, following the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions (which were partially compensated by changing the regional sales and product mix to serve the more active Chinese oxide market during 2020).

Product, ‘000 tonnes Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q4 2020/ Q3 2020, change 12m

2020 12m

2019 12m 2020/ 12m 2019, change Total crude steel production 3,467 3,227 7.4% 13,630 13,814 -1.3% Russia 3,044 2,893 5.2% 12,050 11,953 0.8% North America 423 334 26.6% 1,580 1,861 -15.1% Total raw coking coal mined 6,021 4,775 26.1% 20,653 26,140 -21.0% Total coking coal concentrate

production 4,088 3,873 5.6% 15,528 15,922 -2.5% Iron ore products production 3,642 3,508 3.8% 14,205 13,765 3.2% Total sales of steel products 3,410 3,046 12.0% 13,062 13,479 -3.1% Semi-finished products 1,707 1,309 30.4% 6,183 5,828 6.1% Finished products 1,703 1,737 -1.9% 6,879 7,651 -10.1% Total sales of third-party steel products 209 267 -21.7% 848 801 5.9% Sales of coking coal products 2,797 3,460 -19.2% 12,336 11,053 11.6% Sales of iron ore products 445 486 -8.4% 1,732 1,134 52.7% Sales of vanadium in slag 1,763 1,605 9.8% 6,129 6,451 -5.0% Sales of vanadium final products 1 4,207 2,779 51.4% 12,604 12,883 -2.2%

Note. Numbers in this table and the tables below may not add up to totals due to rounding.

1 In tonnes of pure vanadium

STEEL SEGMENT

Total production volumes

Product, ‘000 tonnes Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020/ Q3 2020, change 12m 2020 12m 2019 12m 2020/ 12m 2019, change Pig iron production 2,851 2,686 6.1% 11,157 11,016 1.3% EVRAZ ZSMK 1,564 1,556 0.5% 6,208 6,072 2.2% EVRAZ NTMK 1,287 1,130 13.9% 4,949 4,944 0.1% Crude steel production 3,044 2,893 5.2% 12,050 11,953 0.8% EVRAZ ZSMK 1,933 1,880 2.8% 7,671 7,659 0.2% EVRAZ NTMK 1,111 1,013 9.7% 4,379 4,294 2.0% Total steel products production, net of re-rolled volume1 2,876 2,600 10.6% 11,082 11,018 0.6% EVRAZ ZSMK 1,758 1,608 9.3% 6,766 6,817 -0.7% EVRAZ NTMK 1,043 930 12.2% 3,999 3,590 11.4% EVRAZ Caspian Steel 75 62 21.0% 317 283 12.0% Iron ore products production 3,642 3,508 3.8% 14,205 13,765 3.2% Pellets (EVRAZ KGOK) 1,660 1,607 3.3% 6,548 6,203 5.6% Sinter (EVRAZ KGOK) 928 833 11.4% 3,582 3,511 2.0% Concentrate saleable (EVRAZ KGOK, EVRAZ ZSMK) 1,054 1,068 -1.3% 4,075 4,051 0.6% Coking coal concentrate production 473 475 -0.4% 1,930 1,947 -0.9% From own raw coal2 371 317 17.0% 1,518 1,335 13.7% From third-party raw coal 102 158 -35.4% 412 612 -32.7% Gross vanadium slag production3 5,037 4,419 14.0% 19,533 18,380 6.3%

Note. Numbers in this table and the tables below may not add up to totals due to rounding.

1 Including EVRAZ Palini e Bertoli

2 From Coal segment

3 In tonnes of pure vanadium

In Q4 2020, pig iron production increased by 6.1% QoQ, as the capital repair of blast furnace no. 5 was completed in Q3 2020 at EVRAZ NTMK. In FY2020, EVRAZ` pig iron production remained almost flat YoY.

Crude steel production volumes rose by 5.2% QoQ, as scheduled capital repairs during Q3 2020 were completed. In FY2020, the production of crude steel remained almost flat YoY, which was in line with pig iron production volumes.

The total output of steel products increase by 10.6% QoQ, following the completion of scheduled capital repairs at EVRAZ ZSMK in Q3 2020 and a change in the product mix at EVRAZ NTMK. EVRAZ Caspian Steel increased production by 21.0% QoQ, due to higher market demand. In FY2020, the total output of steel products remained flat YoY. This was mainly due to a 11.4% YoY increase in production at EVRAZ NTMK, amid higher volumes of semi-finished and construction products, partly offset by the sale of Palini e Bertoli.

Output of iron ore products went up by 3.8% QoQ, as scheduled capital repairs at EVRAZ KGOK were completed in Q3 2020. In FY2020, output of iron ore products rose by 3.2% YoY, following higher consumption of pellets, lower unscheduled downtime and increased operational efficiency at EVRAZ KGOK.

Consolidated output of vanadium slag increased by 14.0% QoQ, due to higher volumes of pig iron duplex processing. In FY2020, output of vanadium slag climbed by 6.3% YoY, due to the higher vanadium content in pig iron.

Total sales volumes

Product, ‘000 tonnes Q4 2020 Q3

2020 Q4 2020/ Q3 2020, change 12m

2020 12m

2019 12m 2020/ 12m 2019, change Coke 74 130 -43.1% 390 361 8.0% Steel products, external sales 3,046 2,703 12.7% 11,377 11,273 0.9% Semi-finished products 1,707 1,309 30.4% 6,039 5,636 7.2% Slabs 849 436 94.7% 2,592 2,443 6.1% Billets 722 735 -1.8% 2,933 2,519 16.4% Other steel products1 136 138 -1.4% 514 674 -23.7% Finished products 1,339 1,394 -3.9% 5,338 5,636 -5.3% Construction products 845 925 -8.6% 3,392 3,331 1.8% Railway products 320 310 3.2% 1,299 1,393 -6.7% Flat products 0 0 n/a 0 321 -100.0% Other steel products 174 159 9.4% 647 591 9.5% Steel products, inter-segment sales 21 3 600.0% 67 318 -78.9% Third-party steel products, external sales 209 267 -21.7% 848 801 5.9% Iron ore products, external sales 445 486 -8.4% 1,732 1,134 52.7% Pellets 445 486 -8.4% 1,732 1,134 52.7% Sales of vanadium in slag 1,763 1,605 9.8% 6,129 6,451 -5.0% Sales of vanadium final products2 4,207 2,779 51.4% 12,604 12,883 -2.2%

Note. Numbers in this table and the tables below may not add to totals due to rounding.

1 Includes tonnes of pig iron

2 In tonnes of pure vanadium

In Q4 2020, external sales of steel products rose by 12.7% QoQ. Sales of semi-finished products surged by 30.4% QoQ, driven by a recovery in export markets and weaker demand for finished construction products in Russia due to seasonal factors. This resulted in a change in the sales mix in favour of semi-finished products.

In FY 2020, sales volumes of semi-finished products were up 7.2% YoY, primarily due to a change in the product mix in favour of higher slab and billets sales to export destinations following a decrease in demand in Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of finished products dropped by 3.9% QoQ, due to a change in the product mix. In FY2020, sales volumes of finished products declined by 5.3% YoY, mainly due to the sale of Palini e Bertoli in 2019 and lower demand for railway products on the domestic market.

Sales of iron ore products fell by 8.4% QoQ, amid higher consumption of pellets by EVRAZ NTMK, following the successful launch of blast furnace no. 6 in Q3 2020. In FY2020, primarily as a result of higher shipments to external markets amid lower consumption of pellets by EVRAZ NTMK at the time of a major overhaul of blast furnace no.6 which was successfully launched in Q3 2020.

Sales of vanadium products rose by 51.4% QoQ, mainly due to higher steel utilisation rates, following increased FeV demand also from the automotive industry as well as some increase of oxide and FeV sales to China during Q4. In FY2020, sales of final vanadium products declined by 2.2% YoY, mainly due to reduced global FeV demand, following the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions.

Cash cost, US$/t Q42020 Q32020 Q4 2020 / Q3 2020, change 12m2020 12m2019 12m 2020 / 12m 2019, change Slab cash cost vertically integrated 224 200 12.0% 213 236 -9.7% Iron ore products (Fe 62%) 37 35 5.7% 36 41 -12.2%

Average selling prices

US$/tonne (ex-works) Q42020 Q32020 12m2020 12m2019 Coke 177 135 155 217 Steel products 455 435 442 483 Semi-finished products1 374 315 333 361 Construction products 494 473 479 534 Railway products 732 796 818 823 Other steel products 516 477 498 576 Pellets 78 61 60 70 Metal Bulletin Ferro-Vanadium basis 78% min, free DDP, consumer plant, 1st grade Western Europe2 24.38 24.23 25.02 41.62 Ryan’s Notes N.A. FeV 80% min, US ex-warehouse, duty paid2 23.11 21.81 23.85 49.18

1 Includes prices for pig iron

2 US$/kgV

In Q1 2021, pig iron production volumes are expected to decrease slightly as a result of fewer operational days in Q1 2021. Iron ore pellets and sinter production volumes are expected to remain flat.

STEEL, NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT

Production and sales volumes

Product, ‘000 tonnes Q42020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020/Q3 2020, change 12m 2020 12m2019 12m 2020/ 12m 2019, change Crude steel 423 334 26.6% 1,580 1,861 -15.1% EVRAZ US mills 196 181 8.3% 838 925 -9.4% EVRAZ Canadian mills 227 153 48.4% 743 936 -20.6% Total steel products production, net of re-rolled volume 377 377 0.0% 1,668 2,212 -24.6% EVRAZ US mills 270 257 4.8% 1,125 1,418 -20.7% EVRAZ Canadian mills 107 119 -10.4% 542 794 -31.7% Sales of steel products 364 343 6.2% 1,685 2,207 -23.7% Semi-finished products 0 0 n/a 144 192 -25.0% Construction products 68 61 11.8% 262 256 2.3% Railway products 99 91 8.8% 404 441 -8.4% Flat-rolled products 113 100 13.0% 382 523 -27.0% Tubular products 84 91 -7.7% 494 795 -37.9%

In Q4 2020, crude steel production was 26.6% higher QoQ, following increased demand for flat-rolled and construction products driven by a market recovery. In FY2020, crude steel production was down 15.1% YoY, mainly due to market turbulence amid the COVID-19 pandemic and energy market uncertainty, which led to falling demand and lower production volumes.

Semi-finished products sales fell by 25.0% YoY, following the fulfilment of a contract with a key customer.

Sales of construction products and railway products went up by 11.8% and 8.8% respectively QoQ, due to improved market conditions and additional steel availability. Sales of railway products in FY 2020 decreased by 8.4% YoY, primarily due to reduced demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flat-rolled product sales rose by 13.0% QoQ, as a result of improving market conditions. In FY2020, sales of flat-rolled products dropped by 27.0% YoY, as market demand contracted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tubular products sales declined by 7.7% QoQ, and 37.9% YoY, as turbulence in the oil and gas markets led to falling demand, resulting in the idling of the Group’s OCTG mills in Canada and the US. At the same time, line pipe production continued to be stable during the period as both large and small diameter mills were producing to current orders.

Average selling prices

US$/tonne (ex-works) Q42020 Q32020 12m2020 12m2019 Construction products 677 649 664 745 Flat-rolled products 728 719 754 911 Tubular products 1 327 1 401 1 349 1 340

In Q1 2021, production and sales volumes for construction, flat-rolled and rail products are expected to continue to improve in line with market recovery. For tubular products, the uncertainty in energy markets remains a significant factor impacting North American customers, however, the OCTG market has started demonstrating early signs of returning demand.

COAL SEGMENT

Production volumes

Product, ‘000 tonnes Q42020 Q32020 Q4 2020/ Q3 2020, change 12m 2020 12m

2019 12m 2020/ 12m 2019, change Raw coking coal (mined) 6,021 4,775 26.1% 20,653 26,140 -21.0% Yuzhkuzbassugol 3,257 3,341 -2.5% 11,355 12,180 -6.8% Raspadskaya 2,764 1,434 92.7% 9,262 12,824 -27.8% Mezhegeyugol 0 0 n/a 36 1,136 -96.8% Coking coal concentrate (production) 3,615 3,398 6.4% 13,598 13,975 -2.7% Produced at Yuzhkuzbassugol coal

washing plants 1,804 1,506 19.8% 6,049 6,247 -3.2% Produced at the Raspadskaya coal

washing plant 1,811 1,892 -4.3% 7,549 7,728 -2.3%

In Q4 2020, overall raw coking coal output grew by 26.1% QoQ, driven by re-launched production at the Razrez Raspadsky open pit as well as better production volumes at the Raspadskaya mine. In FY2020, production of raw coking coal went down by 21.0% YoY, due to a halt in mining at the Razrez Raspadsky open pit from May to September 2020, the idling of Mezhegeyugol mine starting from March 2020 and lower production volumes at the Raspadskaya mine amid challenging geological conditions.

Output of coking coal concentrate rose by 6.4% QoQ, mainly due to increased coal mining volumes.

Sales volumes

Product, ‘000 tonnes Q42020 Q32020 Q4 2020/ Q3 2020, change 12m2020 12m2019 12m 2020/ 12m 2019, change External sales 2,797 3,460 -19.2% 12,336 11,053 11.6% Raw coking coal* 250 822 -69.6% 2,271 1,929 17.7% Coking coal concentrate* 2,547 2,638 -3.4% 10,065 9,124 10.3% Intersegment sales 1,663 1,824 -8.8% 6,990 6,569 6.4% Raw coking coal 496 622 -20.2% 2,323 2,044 13.6% Coking coal concentrate 1,166 1,202 -2.9% 4,667 4,525 3.1%

*The 12m 2019 data have been adjusted

External sales volumes of coking coal products fell by 19.2% QoQ, due to a deficit of GZh grade coal amid longwall move at the Uskovskaya mine as well as elevated levels of Q2-Q3 2020 sales amid utilisation of stockpiles. In FY2020, external sales volumes of coking coal products increased by 11.6% YoY, following higher shipments of raw coal from the Uskovskaya mine. Coking coal concentrate sales volumes rose by 10.3% YoY, due to higher shipments to Southeast Asian countries and Russia, amid the greater utilisation of accumulated stockpiles during Q2-Q3 2020.

Cash cost, US$/t Q42020 Q32020 Q4 2020 / Q3 2020, change 12m2020 12m2019 12m 2020 / 12m 2019, change Coking coal concentrate 26 31 -16.1% 31 35 -11.4%

Average selling prices

US$/tonne (ex-works) Q42020 Q32020 12m2020 12m2019 Raw coking coal 34 30 34 49 Coking coal concentrate 56 57 62 99

In Q1 2021, raw coal production is expected to increase QoQ, amid the completion of the longwall move at the Uskovskaya mine, a return to planned capacity after the resumption of production at the Razrez Raspadsky open pit, and favourable mining and geological conditions at the Esaulskaya mine. This will be partly offset by unfavourable mining and geological conditions at the Alardinskaya and Raspadskaya mines.



Notes:

Semi-finished products include slabs, billets, pipe blanks and other semi-finished products.

Construction products include beams, channels, angles, rebars, wire rods, wire and other construction products.

Railway products include rails, wheels, tyres and other railway products.

Flat-rolled products include commodity plate, specialty plate and other flat products.

Tubular products include large-diameter line pipes, ERW pipes and casings, seamless pipes and other tubular products.

Other steel products include rounds, grinding balls, mine uprights, strips, etc.

EVRAZ plc is a British multinational vertically integrated steel making and mining company with headquarters in London, United Kingdom. It has operations mainly in Russia, but also in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Italy, Czech Republic, the United States, Canada and South Africa.