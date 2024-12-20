Evoke PLC 43.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Evoke PLC with ticker (LON:EVOK) now has a potential upside of 43.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



EVOK.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 90 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Evoke PLC share price of 63 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 43.1%. Trading has ranged between 49 (52 week low) and 298 (52 week high) with an average of 2,112,913 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £279,721,500.



Evoke plc is a betting and gaming company. The Company owns and operates international brands, including William Hill, William Hill Vegas, 888casino, 888sport, 888poker, and Mr Green. The Company operates through three divisions: UK&I Online, UK Retail and International. Its UK&I Online division operates various sports betting and gaming brands in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its UK Retail division operates the William Hill brand and has a portfolio of over 1,300 shops offering betting and gaming products to various customers across the United Kingdom, complementing its online offering. Its International division serves customers worldwide using its range of brands, with a primary focus on its other core markets of Italy, Spain, and Denmark. Its flagship brands are William Hill and 888casino. 888casino is an online casino that offers over 2,500 games from a combination of various games providers and its own games developed in house by its Section8 studio.







