European trust JEDT: top ten investments for capital growth

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 28 February 2022:
|Alten
|3.7%
|Nexans
|3.2%
|Sanlorenzo
|3.0%
|Helvetia
|3.0%
|A.S.R.
|2.6%
|Melexis
|2.6%
|SPIE
|2.6%
|Bravida
|2.5%
|Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
|2.4%
|Ipsos
|2.3%
|Total
|27.8%
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.