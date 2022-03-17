European trust JEDT: top ten investments for capital growth

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 28 February 2022:

Alten 3.7% Nexans 3.2% Sanlorenzo 3.0% Helvetia 3.0% A.S.R. 2.6% Melexis 2.6% SPIE 2.6% Bravida 2.5% Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. 2.4% Ipsos 2.3% Total 27.8%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.