European equities react as rate cut signals gain credibility

European stocks opened the week on firmer footing, with broad indices recovering part of last week’s decline. The move came as comments from a senior US Federal Reserve official signalled growing support for rate cuts in the near term.

For European equities, especially rate-sensitive names, confirmation of a potential US policy shift removes a layer of uncertainty that has weighed on valuations for months. Lower rates in the US ease global financial conditions, reduce pressure on European central banks to stay restrictive, and improve the outlook for corporate borrowing costs and equity risk premiums.

The initial market response favoured sectors that tend to benefit most from this shift. Financials and technology stocks moved higher, with banks gaining from improved rate spread dynamics and tech stocks responding to renewed demand for growth exposure.

