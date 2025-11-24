Follow us on:

European equities react as rate cut signals gain credibility

Fidelity European Trust

European stocks opened the week on firmer footing, with broad indices recovering part of last week’s decline. The move came as comments from a senior US Federal Reserve official signalled growing support for rate cuts in the near term.

For European equities, especially rate-sensitive names, confirmation of a potential US policy shift removes a layer of uncertainty that has weighed on valuations for months. Lower rates in the US ease global financial conditions, reduce pressure on European central banks to stay restrictive, and improve the outlook for corporate borrowing costs and equity risk premiums.

The initial market response favoured sectors that tend to benefit most from this shift. Financials and technology stocks moved higher, with banks gaining from improved rate spread dynamics and tech stocks responding to renewed demand for growth exposure.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

Fidelity European Trust

European stocks stabilise as investor confidence grows around US rate cuts and easing geopolitical tension.
European equities see a subtle shift in sentiment amid US funding signal

European equities moved higher as easing US shutdown risks lifted sentiment, offering selective opportunities for investors focused on cyclicals and macro-sensitive positions.
Are European equities set for a revival?

Marcel Stötzel, Co-Portfolio Manager of Fidelity European Trust, remains positive on Europe’s investment outlook, citing structural reforms, rising defence spending and potential economic integration as key drivers.
European market opening suggests a subtle inflection point for risk assets

Europe’s markets may be entering a phase where stabilisation, not expansion, opens the door to selective opportunity.
Fidelity European Trust continued rise as shares advanced in ASML and AIB

Fidelity European Trust has published its September 2025 factsheet, noting European equities finished the quarter higher despite mixed sector performance.
Investor positioning shifts as European banks and tech take the lead

European equities are rebalancing, with capital shifting into banks and tech as earnings and macro signals improve.

