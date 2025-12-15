European equities hold ground ahead of policy shifts

Across major European indices, equities have nudged higher. Sectors tied closely to the economic cycle have shown mild strength, hinting at selective positioning rather than broad conviction. Financials and industrials have quietly benefited from improving sentiment, aided by stability in bond yields and a relatively benign macro backdrop.

Industrial output in parts of the euro area has shown resilience, offering some reassurance on the underlying pace of economic activity. Meanwhile, inflation readings have softened slightly, creating room for central banks to adopt a more flexible stance.

Investors remain alert to the prospect of more hawkish messaging or shifts in guidance that could unsettle valuations. The delay in some key U.S. macroeconomic figures has only added to the uncertainty, leaving markets to interpret recent signals without a full view of the data.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.