Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pharma shifts and tech resilience shape a new mood in European equities

Fidelity European Trust

A fresh jolt of energy coursed through European equities as pharma shakeups and a rebound in technology stocks steered sentiment upward. The rebound was sufficiently coordinated to lift indexes modestly across the region, with Britain’s FTSE 100 up about 0.5%, and France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX each climbing some 0.3%. The STOXX 600 eked out a gain of roughly 0.2% on the day, led by healthcare and tech sectors.

At the heart of the move: unexpected corporate developments in pharmaceuticals. GSK surged 3.3% after announcing that CEO Emma Walmsley will step down. AstraZeneca also rallied, unveiling plans to list ordinary shares in New York (while retaining its UK base).

Major names in the tech sector rallied about 0.6%, buoyed by global chip news and a clearer demand narrative in semiconductors and related industries.

The real attention-grabber was Lufthansa’s bold cost-cutting announcement. The airline revealed plans to eliminate 4,000 administrative roles by 2030, alongside a target of achieving an 8–10 percent operating margin by 2028. Management presented the initiative as a needed reset to restore margins and cash flow. Markets responded positively, interpreting the move as a credible commitment to efficiency, especially given the cyclical headwinds in aviation.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust Factsheet – July volatility, Legrand and Bankinter gains

Continental European equities were volatile in July, with the Trust underperforming the index due to weak stock selection in financials and healthcare. Novo Nordisk and ASML detracted, while Legrand and Bankinter contributed positively. Over 12 months, the Trust’s NAV rose 1.8% and the share price 1.7%, compared with an 11.3% gain for the index.
Fidelity

European Investment Opportunities – Fidelity’s Quality Focus (LON:FEV)

FEV portfolio manager Marcel Stotzel highlights how quality companies with strong defensive characteristics can help investors navigate uncertainty and achieve long-term growth.
Fidelity

16.7% YTD return hails Fidelity European Trust’s strong credentials

Despite market headwinds, the Trust demonstrated resilience with standout contributions from Legrand and EQT and positive sector positioning. Over the past 12 months, NAV rose 2.3% and share price 5.5%, reflecting our focus on cash‑generative, dividend‑growing companies.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust May Factsheet – European equities moved higher

European equities rose in May amid volatility linked to US trade uncertainty. Fidelity European Trust underperformed the index, mainly due to weak positions in consumer sectors.
Fidelity

Fidelity European Trust proposes merger with HET to form £2.1bn trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC and Henderson European Trust have proposed a strategic merger aimed at enhancing market profile and reducing fees for shareholders.
Fidelity

3i Group and L’Oréal stock-picks boost Fidelity European Trust in April

Discover Fidelity European Trust PLC's April 2025 factsheet, highlighting market trends, portfolio performance, and strategic insights for European investments.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple