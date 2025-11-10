Follow us on:

European equities see a subtle shift in sentiment amid US funding signal

Fidelity European Trust

The positive pivot comes amid developments in the United States Senate, where a 60‑40 vote to advance a spending bill has offered relief that the country’s longest shutdown may be nearing some form of resolution. That advance helped lift major European indices, with Germany’s DAX up about 1.5 % and France’s CAC 40 climbing roughly 1 %. The UK’s FTSE 100 also rose, though more modestly.

Sentiment is improving because the shutdown posed a risk to the US economy, a core driver of global growth, and had begun to weigh on risk assets via concerns over demand, travel flows and public‑sector disruption. With that threat appearing to ease, European markets are responding.

Cyclically exposed sectors have been among the more visible beneficiaries of the improving tone. Oil prices, for example, ticked higher: Brent around USD 64.14 a barrel and US WTI around USD 60.31, reflecting a view that demand could get a boost if US government activity and spending restart.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

