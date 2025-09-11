Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Europe stocks rise as investors await pivotal central bank signals

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European equity indices are advancing modestly, reflecting a wait-and-see mood rather than conviction. Across the STOXX 600, gains are slight; defensive and rate-sensitive sectors are under the microscope. Geopolitical frictions and domestic political stresses, especially in France, add layers of uncertainty to an already delicate growth outlook.

Investors expect the European Central Bank to hold interest rates steady at today’s meeting. The consensus view is that policy rates won’t change, but what markets will look for is how the ECB frames forward guidance. Will Christine Lagarde signal potential cuts? Will some scenarios, trade conflicts, political risk, inflation dips, trigger an easing bias? How the ECB balances growth concerns with inflation that is returning toward, though still above, target will be key.

On the US front, inflation data will add further weight to Fed rate expectations. Analysts project headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose around 2.9% year-on-year in August, with the core inflation pace staying near 3.1%. If inflation comes in softer than feared, it may reinforce expectations of a rate cut by the Fed in their next meeting. Any upside surprise, however, could complicate that view.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust reports strong performance uplift in latest factsheet

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust reported a 5.37% share price rise in July 2025, outpacing NAV and its benchmark. Year-to-date, the share price is up 34.17%, supported by strong small-cap performance and effective stock selection.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Kepler highlights strong gains for JPMorgan European Discovery

Kepler notes that JPMorgan European Discovery (JEDT) has achieved a 32% share price total return since new managers took over in 2024, outperforming its benchmark. With small-cap valuations still low and capital flows yet to filter down, Kepler sees potential for further momentum.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust to host manager webinar today

Portfolio managers Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch will present an update on Europe’s economic upswing, portfolio enhancements and recent performance on Monday 21 July 2025 at 3:00 pm BST, followed by an online Q&A.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

A new focus reshapes Europe’s small cap landscape

A strategic shift in portfolio positioning is setting the stage for Europe’s under-the-radar small caps to capture the next wave of infrastructure and defence spending.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust declares 10.0p final dividend

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc plans to distribute a final dividend of 10.0 pence per share, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust outperforms benchmark with 2.9% NAV return in FY25

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc revealed its robust final results for the year ending March 31, 2025, showcasing impressive outperformance and growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple