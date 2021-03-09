Entain receives regulatory approval for Enlabs offer

Entain plc (LON:ENT) has received necessary regulatory approvals regarding the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs.

On 7 January 2021, Entain plc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs AB (publ) to tender all their Enlabs shares to Entain. On 1 March 2021, Entain announced that it had decided to increase the Offer from SEK 40 per share to SEK 53 per share.

Entain has confirmed that it has now received all the necessary approvals from relevant competition and gaming authorities. Consequently, the condition for the completion of the Offer regarding the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals has been fulfilled.

As previously announced, the acceptance period under the Offer will expire on 18 March 2021, 17.00 CET. Entain reserves the right to extend the acceptance period of the Offer as well as to postpone the date of settlement.

All other terms and conditions set out in the offer document, including conditions for completion of the Offer, continue to apply.

The offer document (including the supplement) in Swedish and English versions as well as other information relating to the Offer are available on Entain’s website https://entaingroup.com/investor-relations/enlabs-ab-public-offer-documents/, on the website of Aktieinvest FK AB www.aktieinvest.se/enlabs2021, and on the website https://www.enlabs-offer.com.

For further information, please contact: