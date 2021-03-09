Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Entain receives regulatory approval for Enlabs offer

Investment

Entain plc (LON:ENT) has received necessary regulatory approvals regarding the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs.

On 7 January 2021, Entain plc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs AB (publ) to tender all their Enlabs shares to Entain. On 1 March 2021, Entain announced that it had decided to increase the Offer from SEK 40 per share to SEK 53 per share.

Entain has confirmed that it has now received all the necessary approvals from relevant competition and gaming authorities. Consequently, the condition for the completion of the Offer regarding the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals has been fulfilled.

As previously announced, the acceptance period under the Offer will expire on 18 March 2021, 17.00 CET. Entain reserves the right to extend the acceptance period of the Offer as well as to postpone the date of settlement.

All other terms and conditions set out in the offer document, including conditions for completion of the Offer, continue to apply.

The offer document (including the supplement) in Swedish and English versions as well as other information relating to the Offer are available on Entain’s website https://entaingroup.com/investor-relations/enlabs-ab-public-offer-documents/, on the website of Aktieinvest FK AB www.aktieinvest.se/enlabs2021, and on the website https://www.enlabs-offer.com.

For further information, please contact:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.