Energean Oil & Gas On track to deliver first gas from Karish in 1H 2021

Energean Oil and Gas plc (LON:ENOG) the oil and gas producer focused on the Mediterranean, today announced its audited full-year results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Having grown its reserve base at 39% year-on-year, Energean is now at its next transition point as we begin converting this into cash flows and production, de-risking our investment case and moving us closer to our medium-term ambition of paying a sustainable dividend.

Mathios Rigas, Chief Executive Officer, Energean Oil & Gas commented:

“Energean continued its strong growth trajectory in 2019, becoming firmly established as a leading, FTSE 250 E&P independent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC+ price war have put us into uncertain times, but we are well-placed to weather the challenges. Once the Edison E&P transaction is completed, around 70% of our production will be sold under long-term gas sales agreements that insulate our future revenues against oil price volatility. Following completion of the Edison E&P transaction, we will continue to own and operate the majority of our asset base, and are well-funded for all of our projects. This will ensure that we can respond quickly and appropriately to the macro environment and take the right decisions to protect our business and our shareholders, as demonstrated by the $155 million cut to our 2020 capex guidance. The crisis finds Energean well prepared with full discretion on our non-Israeli capex programme and a very strong balance sheet further strengthened only recently by a further $175 million committed funding for our Karish project, demonstrating the strength of our banking relationships and the commitment of our lenders to the project.

“In the coming weeks, you will see our FPSO hull sailaway from China to Singapore, a key milestone in the delivery of first gas from Karish, which is on track for 1H 2021. During 2019 we completed the drilling of the three development wells of Karish, confirmed excellent productivity rates from the wells and made a new discovery (Karish North) in Israel that we intend to develop in 2021. We continued to gain market share in Israel securing additional long-term gas contracts and bringing us closer to our target to maximise capacity utilisation of our FPSO. We expect the Edison E&P transaction to close during 2020, which, based on the agreed locked-box date of 1 January 2019, allows us to benefit from the robust results delivered by the business during 2019, including $152 million of Free Cash Flow from the assets to be acquired. This, combined with the receivables recovered in Egypt, exclusion of the Algerian assets from the transaction perimeter and our onward disposal of the North Sea assets to Neptune Energy, contributes to a low effective purchase price.

“Fully committed to lead also on the ESG front, Energean became the first E&P company globally to commit to net zero emissions by 2050, and we have a firm plan to reduce carbon intensity by 70% over the next three years.

“I look forward to continuing to deliver positive momentum and sustainable growth to maximise value for all of our stakeholders”