Endeavour Mining to host Q3-2022 results conference call and webcast

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q3-2022 financial results on Thursday 10 November, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 10 November, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h35v7ffw

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI74c00e14e438439094a103def487819f

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on the Endeavor Mining website.