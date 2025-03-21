Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Empire Metals Testing Reveals High-Purity Titanium Product, Shard Capital

Empire Metals
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Empire Metals (LON:EEE) has announced promising early results from its product development testwork programme at the Pitfield project in Western Australia. The AIM-listed resource exploration and development company has successfully produced a high-purity titanium dioxide (TiO₂) product, marking a significant step in the project’s progression.

The preliminary bench-scale tests returned an impressive 91.6% TiO₂, with no detectable levels of deleterious impurities such as uranium or thorium. This purity level makes the product suitable for premium applications, including titanium sponge metal and high-grade titanium dioxide pigment production—key inputs in aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors.

Commenting on the results, Sheldon Modeland, P.Geo., Research Analyst at Shard Capital, stated:
“We are highly encouraged with the preliminary (i.e. bench scale) testwork results delivering a high-purity (91.6% TiO₂) product. This is the first attempt at producing a finished product from the Pitfield project.”

Empire is now advancing to the next stage of bulk sample testing using materials from the weathered cap that spans the entire Pitfield project. This ongoing metallurgical work is designed to refine the flow sheet, improve product quality, and support the company’s future product marketing strategy.

These initial results not only highlight the viability of extracting titanium from Pitfield’s mineral concentrates but also pave the way for larger-scale industry testing in the months ahead. The effective recovery of anatase and rutile into a leach liquor during the early-stage testing is especially encouraging, as it sets the foundation for future processing and commercialisation.

Empire Metals’ early success in producing a high-purity titanium product demonstrates the strong potential of the Pitfield project and supports the company’s strategic focus on critical minerals. As testwork continues, the outlook for commercial-scale development looks increasingly promising.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

      Latest Company News

      Broker Ratings

      Market Risers: Empire Metals Ltd, Hargreaves Lansdown, KEFI Minerals, London Stock Exchange Group

      Empire Metals - Munni Munni

      Empire Metals Munni Munni reverse circulation drill holes complete and final results

      Broker Ratings

      Market Risers: Empire Metals Ltd, EVRAZ, Glencore, Kingfisher

      Empire Metals

      Empire Metals transaction update and ongoing work programme at Munni Munni PGE project

      Broker Ratings

      Market Risers: Centrica, Empire Metals Ltd, G4S, Glencore

      Broker Ratings

      Market Risers: CRH, DCC, Empire Metals Ltd, Frenkel Topping Group

        Latest BrokerTalk

        View all Broker Talk

        Latest interviews

        View all interviews 

        Company Presentations

        View all Company Presentations

        FTSE 100 News

        Search

        Search

        Green News

        View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

        Q&A's

        View all Question and Answers

        Funds

        View all Funds, Market Insights and news

        UK Broker Ratings

        Hardman & Co

        Don't Miss Our News Alerts

        Subscribe Free

        Find us on:

        Linkedin Facebook

        Useful links

        Disclaimer

        You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

        © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.