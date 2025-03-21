Empire Metals Testing Reveals High-Purity Titanium Product, Shard Capital

Empire Metals (LON:EEE) has announced promising early results from its product development testwork programme at the Pitfield project in Western Australia. The AIM-listed resource exploration and development company has successfully produced a high-purity titanium dioxide (TiO₂) product, marking a significant step in the project’s progression.

The preliminary bench-scale tests returned an impressive 91.6% TiO₂, with no detectable levels of deleterious impurities such as uranium or thorium. This purity level makes the product suitable for premium applications, including titanium sponge metal and high-grade titanium dioxide pigment production—key inputs in aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors.

Commenting on the results, Sheldon Modeland, P.Geo., Research Analyst at Shard Capital, stated:

“We are highly encouraged with the preliminary (i.e. bench scale) testwork results delivering a high-purity (91.6% TiO₂) product. This is the first attempt at producing a finished product from the Pitfield project.”

Empire is now advancing to the next stage of bulk sample testing using materials from the weathered cap that spans the entire Pitfield project. This ongoing metallurgical work is designed to refine the flow sheet, improve product quality, and support the company’s future product marketing strategy.

These initial results not only highlight the viability of extracting titanium from Pitfield’s mineral concentrates but also pave the way for larger-scale industry testing in the months ahead. The effective recovery of anatase and rutile into a leach liquor during the early-stage testing is especially encouraging, as it sets the foundation for future processing and commercialisation.

Empire Metals’ early success in producing a high-purity titanium product demonstrates the strong potential of the Pitfield project and supports the company’s strategic focus on critical minerals. As testwork continues, the outlook for commercial-scale development looks increasingly promising.