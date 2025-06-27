Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Emerging signals from an unconventional gas domain

Thor Energy

A geological undercurrent is forming beyond traditional fossil narratives. Deep beneath the sedimentary layers, rarely spotlighted gases are starting to attract serious attention, not for their novelty, but for the structural and economic clarity they may now offer.

In select sedimentary basins, accumulations of non‑hydrocarbon gases, specifically hydrogen and helium, are being reassessed as viable resources. These are not incidental traces, but measurable concentrations captured within well‑sealed geological traps. Unlike hydrocarbon systems tied to organic decay, these gases form through unique, inorganic processes.

Hydrogen is naturally generated through interactions between water and rock, such as radiolysis in crystalline structures or chemical reactions in ultramafic formations. Helium, by contrast, arises from the radioactive decay of heavy elements embedded in ancient granites. Over geological timescales, these gases migrate, collecting in reservoir traps in ways analogous to conventional gas accumulations.

Early exploration results suggest these accumulations can reach commercial grades. Historic well data from several basins has revealed hydrogen concentrations exceeding 10%, with helium occasionally appearing at levels above 6%. These are not scientific curiosities, they mark thresholds that may enable economic extraction, especially in a supply environment where demand for both gases is expected to rise sharply.

The surrounding geology strengthens the case. Sub‑salt and basement‑sourced systems appear particularly promising. Certain basin architectures feature sealing salt formations, porous reservoirs, and deep granitic basement structures, all elements that can promote both gas generation and entrapment. Other formations with thick sedimentary successions or evaporite intervals may offer similar potential, especially where structural traps remain underexplored.

What makes the opportunity more tangible is a shift in regulatory clarity. In recent years, legislative frameworks have evolved to recognise exploration and production of these non‑traditional gases under existing petroleum or mineral regimes. That enables operators to begin fieldwork, commission seismic surveys, and plan drilling campaigns using familiar pathways, significantly lowering entry and operational barriers.

Importantly, the broader market context plays a critical role. Demand for helium remains robust, driven by its use in medical imaging, fibre optics, and advanced manufacturing. Supply, however, has been constrained by geopolitical issues and declining field output. Hydrogen, especially in its naturally sourced form, aligns with global decarbonisation themes. Unlike manufactured hydrogen, this form, sometimes termed “white” or “gold” hydrogen, requires no external energy input, offering carbon‑neutral credentials from the outset.

Investors may find the asymmetry appealing. These basins are largely under‑drilled with little historic focus on hydrogen or helium, yet possess the geological signatures consistent with accumulation. Exploration risks remain, and commercialising frontier plays always involves technical and financial hurdles. But the prize, an early stake in a new class of clean, high‑value gas, could be significant.

Already, initial exploration permits and drilling programs are underway across multiple basins. Some aim to confirm helium continuity, others to unlock hydrogen traps at depth. If results confirm existing indications, these zones could rapidly evolve into strategic production hubs. The investment window remains open but narrow, favouring those willing to fund early‑stage geophysical work and resource definition.

The key lies in geological selectivity. Not all basins will host viable accumulations, and the chemical pathways are highly specific. But where the right rock‑water‑time conditions exist, these gases can form in sustainable volumes. Success will come to those who understand the deeper mechanics, both chemical and commercial, and act ahead of consensus.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy

Thor Energy secures three Gas Storage Exploration Licences

Thor Energy plc's subsidiary, Go Exploration, has accepted an offer for three Gas Storage Exploration Licences in South Australia, bolstering its energy strategy.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy completes geochemical survey at HY-Range project

Thor Energy plc has successfully completed a crucial soil air geochemical survey at its HY-Range project in South Australia, advancing its natural hydrogen and helium exploration efforts.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy reports strong progress at HY-Range Project in Q1 2025

Thor Energy Plc's recent quarterly report highlights significant advancements in the HY-Range Project, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy starts HY-Range survey and updates portfolio

Thor Energy plc announces its upcoming geochemical survey at the HY-Range project in South Australia, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy prospective resource results vastly exceed expectations

Thor Energy plc has revealed groundbreaking assessments of natural hydrogen and helium resources at its HY-Range project in South Australia, greatly exceeding expectations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy: Strengthening portfolio and advancing strategic growth

Thor Energy plc shares its Half Year Report for December 2024, highlighting strategic portfolio enhancements, new acquisitions, and upcoming projects in energy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple