EMCOR Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.0% Upside Potential

EMCOR Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EME) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $600.00 and $445.00 calculating the average target price we see $540.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $453.90 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day MA is $481.73 and the 200 day MA is $404.49. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 21.05B. The current share price for the company is: $457.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $25,045,270,030 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.25, revenue per share of $303.55 and a 11.5% return on assets.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company’s segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.