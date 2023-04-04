Ellington Financial Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 20.1% Upside Potential

Ellington Financial Inc. which can be found using ticker (EFC) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 15.5 and 13.75 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $14.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $12.77 while the 200 day moving average is $13.66. The market capitalization for the company is $839m. Find out more information at: https://www.ellingtonfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $1,007m based on the market consensus.

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.