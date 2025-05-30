Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Elixirr International to join Main Market

Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX), an established, global award-winning challenger consultancy, has provided an update on its intended move to the Main Market.

As previously announced, the Elixirr Board has progressed with its plans to transition the Company from AIM to the Main Market – a natural step in its evolution as a high-growth listed business and a move which reflects the scale, maturity, and ambition of Elixirr. We are pleased to report that preparations are well underway, and we remain on track to complete this move.

We anticipate that admission to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) segment of the Official List and commencement of trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the “Admission”) will take place on 1 July 2025. At that point, the Group’s existing listing on AIM will be cancelled. In line with this, Elixirr hereby formally gives notice of the intended cancellation of trading of its ordinary shares on AIM, in accordance with Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Admission is subject to the approval by the FCA of a prospectus and the ordinary shares being admitted by the FCA to the Official List and by the London Stock Exchange to trading on the Main Market. Admission is not conditional upon shareholder approval. Shareholders should note that the Group’s shares will no longer be traded on AIM with effect from Admission and should consult their own professional advisers regarding the consequences of Admission.

Capital Markets Day

Elixirr International are pleased to remind institutional investors and analysts that invitations are open to attend Elixirr International’s immersive Capital Markets Day, which will be held on the afternoon of Wednesday, 4th June 2025, at Elixirr’s London office.

This event will offer valuable insight into the global Challenger Consultancy’s growth strategy and ambitious plans, providing an opportunity to engage directly with the leaders of the business. Partners from across the global team will provide interactive sessions revealing some of the cutting-edge digital, data, tech and AI strategies and solutions they’ve built with clients, including their work with Meta and ongoing partnership to transform British Cycling’s customer experience through data. For those interested in attending, please email [email protected]

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Elixirr International

    Elixirr International to join Main Market

    Elixirr International plc is set to transition from AIM to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange by July 1, 2025, marking a significant evolution for the company.
    Elixirr International

    Elixirr International agrees £45m revolving credit facility

    Elixirr secures a £45m revolving credit facility from NatWest to boost its growth strategy, enhancing capital deployment while managing equity dilution.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.