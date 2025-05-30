Elixirr International to join Main Market

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX), an established, global award-winning challenger consultancy, has provided an update on its intended move to the Main Market.

As previously announced, the Elixirr Board has progressed with its plans to transition the Company from AIM to the Main Market – a natural step in its evolution as a high-growth listed business and a move which reflects the scale, maturity, and ambition of Elixirr. We are pleased to report that preparations are well underway, and we remain on track to complete this move.

We anticipate that admission to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) segment of the Official List and commencement of trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the “Admission”) will take place on 1 July 2025. At that point, the Group’s existing listing on AIM will be cancelled. In line with this, Elixirr hereby formally gives notice of the intended cancellation of trading of its ordinary shares on AIM, in accordance with Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Admission is subject to the approval by the FCA of a prospectus and the ordinary shares being admitted by the FCA to the Official List and by the London Stock Exchange to trading on the Main Market. Admission is not conditional upon shareholder approval. Shareholders should note that the Group’s shares will no longer be traded on AIM with effect from Admission and should consult their own professional advisers regarding the consequences of Admission.

Capital Markets Day

Elixirr International are pleased to remind institutional investors and analysts that invitations are open to attend Elixirr International’s immersive Capital Markets Day, which will be held on the afternoon of Wednesday, 4th June 2025, at Elixirr’s London office.

This event will offer valuable insight into the global Challenger Consultancy’s growth strategy and ambitious plans, providing an opportunity to engage directly with the leaders of the business. Partners from across the global team will provide interactive sessions revealing some of the cutting-edge digital, data, tech and AI strategies and solutions they’ve built with clients, including their work with Meta and ongoing partnership to transform British Cycling’s customer experience through data. For those interested in attending, please email [email protected]

