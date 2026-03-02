Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Elemental Royalty upsizes revolving credit facility to US$150 million

Elemental Royalty Corporation

Elemental Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: ELE) has announced the signing of an amendment to the Company’s existing Revolving Credit Facility, which has now been upsized to US$150 million with a US$50 million Accordion feature. National Bank Capital Markets and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce acted as Co-Lead Arrangers on the transaction, with National Bank Capital Markets also acting as Sole Bookrunner. National Bank of Canada acted as Administrative Agent. Each of NBC, CIBC and The Bank of Nova Scotia acted as Lenders.

Highlights

  • US$150 million Revolving Credit Facility with NBC, CIBC, and Scotia
  • US$50 million Accordion feature available, subject to certain conditions
  • Expanded Credit Facility solidifies Elemental’s strong foundation from which to transact on further accretive royalties and stream opportunities
  • The Facility matures on February 27, 2029

Stefan Wenger, Chief Financial Officer of Elemental Royalty, commented: “Upsizing our credit facility represents a strong vote of confidence from our banking partners at NBC, CIBC, and Scotia, and reflects the momentum of our business following a transformational year in 2025, which included our merger and our listing on Nasdaq. This expanded capacity enhances Elemental’s strong cash position and financial flexibility and provides additional headroom to support more material future transactions. We’re pleased to have secured the facility on attractive terms, reinforcing our disciplined approach to capital management and our focus on long-term stakeholder value.”

Terms of the Transaction
The Company has entered into an agreement with NBC, CIBC, and Scotia for a US$150 million Facility, with an option to increase to a total of US$200 million through an Accordion facility of US$50 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. This is an amendment to the currently undrawn facility of US$50 million.

The Facility has a term of three years, extendable through mutual agreement between Elemental and the Lenders. Depending on the Company’s leverage ratio, the amounts drawn on the Facility are subject to interest at SOFR plus 2.25%-3.5% per annum and the undrawn portion is subject to a standby fee of 0.50%-0.78% per annum.

The Facility has been entered into by Elemental as borrower, NBC as Administrative Agent, National Bank Capital Markets as Sole Bookrunner and Co-Lead Arranger, CIBC as Co-Lead Arranger and Syndication Agen

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Elemental Royalty Corporation

Elemental Royalty upsizes revolving credit facility to US$150 million

Elemental Royalty Corporation has amended its revolving credit facility, increasing it to US$150 million with a US$50 million accordion feature. The facility, led by National Bank Capital Markets and CIBC with National Bank of Canada as administrative agent, matures in February 2029 and is intended to support future royalty and streaming transactions.
Elemental Royalty Corporation

Gold holds strategic ground above $5,000

Gold remains above US$5,000 as investors price in heightened geopolitical tension and sustained demand for portfolio protection.
Elemental Royalty Corp.

Elemental Royalty completes sale of Nordic platform, retains royalty portfolio

Elemental Royalty Corporation has closed the sale of its Nordic operational platform to Goldsky Resources Corp. for staged payments totaling 3.25 million SEK over two years.
Elemental Royalty Corporation

Elemental Royalty introduces quarterly dividend in Tether Gold

Elemental Royalty Corporation announced a maiden dividend policy with an expected annual payout of US$0.12 per share, paid quarterly from Q1 2026. The Company anticipates allowing eligible registered shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in Tether Gold (XAU₮), alongside cash payments.
Elemental Royalty Corporation

Gold regains momentum as China extends central bank buying

Gold reclaims $5,000 as central bank demand and macro tensions renew its role as a portfolio hedge.
Elemental Royalty Corporation

Copper positioned for long-term strength as demand outpaces supply

Copper’s long-term outlook remains strong as demand growth from global electrification continues to outpace new supply.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple