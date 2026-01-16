Elemental Royalty signs earn-in agreement with BHP in Serbia

Elemental Royalty Corporation (TSXV: ELE) (NASDAQ:ELE) has announced the execution of a definitive option and earn-in agreement covering three exploration licenses in the Bor Mining District of Serbia to a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited. The three exploration-stage projects are currently held by Elemental’s wholly owned Serbian subsidiary Magma Resources doo and BHP will have the option to acquire Magma in exchange for cash payments and by satisfying work commitments. Elemental will retain 2% NSR royalties on the projects as well as other considerations (see discussion of Commercial Terms below).

The Projects nicely complement Elemental’s other royalty interests in the Bor District, which include the Brestovac, Brestovac West, and Jasikovo East-Durlan Potok properties (see Figure 1). Brestovac is one of Elemental’s flagship royalties, covering Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd’s producing Čukaru Peki copper-gold mine and recently discovered Malka Golaja copper-gold deposit. Zijin has been rapidly expanding its Čukaru Peki operations, increasing capacity at its current mill while continuing to add infrastructure for the development of the “Lower Zone” porphyry copper-gold deposit. Zijin’s published mineral resources and reserves for Čukaru Peki have also continued to grow rapidly, as shown in Zijin’s recent annual reports. The Lenovac projects, included in the BHP Agreement, cover the extension of the geologic trend that hosts the Čukaru Peki and Malka Golaja copper-gold deposits to the south.

Commercial Terms Overview. (all terms in USD)

Pursuant to the Agreement, BHP can acquire and retain a 100% interest in Magma and the Projects by satisfying each of the following conditions: (a) making a payment of $200,000 to the Company on the six-month anniversary of the Agreement, (b) annual payments of $200,000 to the Company on every anniversary of the Agreement until the earn-in is complete, and (c) completing $5,000,000 in cumulative exploration expenditures on the Projects within five years.

Upon BHP’s option exercise and earn-in, Elemental will retain a 2% NSR royalty interest on each Project. BHP may buy back up to a total of half a percent (0.5%) of the royalty in quarter percent (0.25%) increments; 0.25% can be purchased for $5,000,000 before the eighth anniversary of the agreement and 0.25% can be purchased for $5,000,000 before the 11th anniversary of the agreement. BHP will also make annual advance royalty payments of $200,000 to the Company until the commencement of commercial production.

Overview of the Projects.

The Bor Mining District in eastern Serbia has been one of Europe’s largest copper producers for over a century, where historic and current mining operations have been developed within a cluster of porphyry Cu-Au, high-sulfidation epithermal and skarn systems (including Bor, Veliki Krivelj, Majdanpek and Čukaru Peki; see Figure 1). The Elemental projects were originally acquired in 2023 and 2024 and are positioned along trend of Zijin Mining’s Bor and Čukaru Peki operations. Although there are still near-surface deposits being identified in the area, several recent discoveries have been made at relatively deep levels (such as Zijin’s Čukaru Peki and Dundee Precious Metals’ Čoka Rakita deposits) and require deep drilling. BHP’s deep-sensing geophysical capabilities and existing regional interest make them an ideal exploration partner for the Projects.

Elemental has acquired over 150 square kilometres of mineral rights along trend of the major copper and gold deposits within the Bor Mining District (see Figure 1). Previous exploration in the Bor District has typically targeted Upper Cretaceous andesite units, which host the majority of the epithermal and porphyry systems at the Bor Copper Complex and Čukaru Peki mine. However, new discoveries such as Dundee Precious Metals’ Čoka Rakita skarn deposit highlights that the different geologic settings and older Jurassic and Paleozoic host rocks are also prospective for additional discoveries. The Elemental Projects include both the traditionally prospective Upper Cretaceous andesite units of the Timok Magmatic Complex, as well as deeper host rock packages where several recent discoveries have been made.

The Lenovac North and South licenses lie directly south of the Zijin’s Brestovac license, which hosts the Čukaru Peki and the recently discovered Malka Golaja copper-gold deposits. Elemental’s Lenovac licenses cover the southern extension of this trend where a regional fault displaces the trend of mineralization and favorable host rocks to the southwest. The licenses are largely comprised of prospective Cretaceous volcanic and sedimentary units with some areas of Miocene cover.

The Durlan Istok license is located to the southeast of Zijin’s Majdanpek porphyry copper-gold mine and east of Čoka Marin, a high-grade polymetallic volcanogenic/epithermal deposit. The Durlan Istok license contains the stratigraphic sections that hosts Čoka Marin and the Čoka Rakita skarn further to the southwest.

Comments on adjacent or nearby Districts, Mines, and Deposits.

The districts, mines, and deposits discussed in this news release provide context for Elemental’s projects, which occur in similar geologic settings, but this is not necessarily indicative that the Company’s projects host similar tonnages or grades of mineralization.

North American Investor Relations

Elemental Royalty has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities in North America. In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Elemental will be a cash consideration of up to C$9,000, starting January 1, 2026, for a period of seven months ending on July 31, 2026, and monthly thereafter. Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Elemental or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

David M. Cole

CEO and Director