Elemental Royalty Corporation to Launch in US$456 Million Transaction Boosting Gold Royalty Pipeline

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) has announced the closing of the previously announced merger of the Companies by way of a court-approved statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) following securityholder approval of EMX’s shareholders and option holders, Elemental Altus shareholder approval for connected matters (as respectively announced on November 4, 2025), and court-approval of the Transaction (as announced by EMX on November 10, 2025).

In connection with the Transaction, Elemental Altus will file a name change application to change its name to “Elemental Royalty Corporation”. The common shares of Elemental Royalty Corporation commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) under the new CUSIP (28620K106) and ISIN (CA28620K1066) on November 14, 2025 under the ticker symbol “ELE” and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol “ELEMF”.

Additionally, Elemental Altus announced the closing of the previously announced private placement financing with Tether Investments S.A. de C.V. (“Tether”) pursuant to which Tether has purchased 7,502,502 common shares of Elemental Altus at a price of C$18.38 (US$13.33) per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$100 million (the “Tether Financing”).

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, David Cole has been appointed CEO of Elemental Altus, Frederick Bell has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Elemental Altus, Stefan Wenger has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Elemental Altus, and David Baker has been appointed Chief Investment Officer.

David Cole commented: “At EMX, we have always believed that a diverse portfolio of mineral rights and royalties offers shareholders a powerful way to access both commodity price upside and exploration-driven growth. The completion of the EMX and Elemental Altus merger brings together our aligned commitment to value-accretive growth and strengthens our collective platform. With enhanced scale, broader diversification, and a stronger growth profile, and we believe that our combined entity delivers exposure to cornerstone current and future revenue-generating assets across the entire development pipeline and commodity spectrum. We look forward to creating further value for shareholders as we advance this next chapter together.”