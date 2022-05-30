Egdon Resources key milestone for Wressle project

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR), a UK focused energy company, is pleased to advise that the North Sea Transition Authority has approved the Field Development Plan for the Wressle oil field in North Lincolnshire, held under licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 where Egdon is operator with a 30% interest.

The NSTA has also approved the Licences entering their production phase, which will continue through to 2039.