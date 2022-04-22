Twitter
Egdon Resources interim results 26th April 2022

Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) has advised that its unaudited interim results for the six months ending 31st January 2022 will be released on Tuesday 26th April 2022.

A webcast of the results presentation will be available via the Company website (www.egdon-resources.com) from 07.00 on 26 April 2022.

Egdon Resources plc (LON EDR) is an established exploration and production company focused on the hydrocarbon-producing basins of the onshore UK. 

Egdon holds interests in 37 licences in the UK and has an active programme of exploration, appraisal and development within its portfolio of oil and gas assets. The company is an approved operator in the UK, formed in 1997 and listed on AIM in December 2004.

