Echo Energy to bring three wells back to production

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO), the Latin American focused energy company, has provided an operational update regarding progress in the reactivation of three wells in the Chorillos field, announced by the Company on 10 November 2022.

This three well reactivation programme is in addition to the Santa Cruz Sur production and infrastructure enhancement plan first announced by the Company on 7 July 2022 (the “Enhancement Plan”) and has been prioritised by the Santa Cruz Sur partners in seeking to further increase liquids production from the Chorillos field.

As previously announced, three candidate wells (Cho-10, Cho-13, Cho-19) had been offline for four years due to surface constraints and were identified for reactivation without use of the workover rig. Recently completed infrastructure upgrades had removed prior constraints, enabling these wells to be brought back into production.

The Company is pleased to announce that operations to reactivate the three wells have now been successful and safely completed and each of the three wells is now producing oil through surface lines to a field-storage tank.

Surface commissioning has now begun and, given the length of time that these wells have been offline, infrastructure integrity is being fully confirmed. This is expected to take several weeks, during which time the flow rate from the wells will be at intentionally reduced levels to enable the surface infrastructure to be fully tested under production conditions.

Following successful commissioning, each well will then be independently assessed with a mobile test unit, to confirm the yet to be determined flow-potential of this cluster.

The Company looks forward to continuing to update shareholders on further progress on these operations and in respect of the Enhancement Plan.