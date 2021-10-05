Echo Energy seeing materially higher prices for a higher-quality blend

Echo Energy plc, (LON:ECHO) the Latin American focused upstream oil and gas company, has provided an operational update regarding its Santa Cruz Sur assets, onshore Argentina for Q3 2021.

Operational Update

The Company is pleased to announce that further to the announcement dated 26 August 2021, a further three wells from the Campo Molino oilfield have been brought online. All the recently reactivated wells are producing in-line with expectations. Maximum daily reported production achieved after these wells have been online has been around 350 bopd (net to Echo) This represents a further 20% increase from production levels announced on 26 August.

In the month of September liquids production net to Echo averaged approximately 290 bopd. This continues to represent an almost 50% increase in the total daily liquid production rate at Santa Cruz Sur when compared to the period immediately prior to the restoration of production from the Campo Molino field just over a month ago. Production levels from the seven reactivated wells continue to indicate that the shut-in period has not had a detrimental impact on reservoir behaviour in the Campo Molino oil field, with those wells now being managed to deliver the same average monthly rate as had been achieved prior to shut in in April 2020.

Liquids produced at Santa Cruz Sur can cater for a variety of blend types, as and when required from customers. Given the opportunity presented by improving markets, and increases in realisable prices for higher quality products, the Company has optimised its commercial position by focussing production and sales on the highest quality blends, the prices of which have increased more quickly than other blends.

As a result of the demand and increased realised prices of higher quality blends, production from Santa Cruz Sur will, in the short term, be managed to focus upon production to deliver the highest quality and highest-priced blend which can be delivered from existing producing wells.