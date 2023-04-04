Easterly Government Properties, – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 6.8% Upside Potential

Easterly Government Properties, which can be found using ticker (DEA) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 17 and 13 calculating the average target price we see $14.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $13.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $14.89 and the 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $2,431m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.easterlyreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,596m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

The company is not paying dividends at this time.