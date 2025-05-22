DynaResource unlocks gold reserves and profit surge

A profitable quarter, breakthrough reserves, and a high-grade technical roadmap, DynaResource is shifting gears with strategic precision. This article unpacks how the company is turning operational efficiency and confirmed gold potential into tangible investor upside.

In Q1 2025, DynaResource reported a 45% increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching $13.7 million. This came despite a slight decline in production, thanks to disciplined cost control and improved processing throughput. Net income swung into the black at $0.6 million, reversing a loss from the same period last year. Operating expenses dropped 12% from Q1 2024 and 16% from Q4, reflecting tight financial management. Milling performance improved significantly, averaging 749 tonnes per day, an 11% increase from the previous year. Importantly, three new mineralised veins were identified during development, offering strong potential to enhance future production.

The most transformative news came with the release of DynaResource’s SK-1300 Technical Report for its flagship San José de Gracia project. The report outlines a maiden Proven and Probable Reserve of approximately 250,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 4.91 g/t, confirming a high-grade vein system and laying the foundation for a seven-year mine life. Independent modelling supports a post-tax net present value of $84.4 million at $2,500 gold, rising to $133 million at $3,000. The cost structure is also competitive, with cash costs projected at $1,327 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs near $1,720 per ounce.

Supporting these financials are improved metallurgical results. Recovery rates have been revised upward from 70% to as high as 95%, significantly enhancing the overall economics of the project. This positions the company to generate stronger cash flow from the same orebody, increasing both margins and resource efficiency.

Looking ahead, DynaResource is focused on ramping up operations and expanding its resource base. The newly discovered veins provide organic growth opportunities, and further drilling campaigns are planned to convert additional inferred resources and extend mine life. Combined with strong gold fundamentals, this creates a powerful platform for long-term value creation.

