High-grade gold driving investor momentum in Mexico’s Sierra Madre

DynaResource is rapidly emerging as a serious contender in the gold mining sector, and its flagship San José de Gracia (SJG) project in Mexico is the engine behind this surge. Tucked within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental, SJG is quietly transforming into a high-grade gold powerhouse, with the numbers, infrastructure, and upside to catch investor attention.

Covering more than 10,000 hectares across 33 contiguous mining concessions, SJG sits in one of the most mineral-rich belts in the Western Hemisphere. What’s propelling renewed excitement is the confirmation of significant high-grade gold reserves and the scale of existing and future operations. The latest technical reporting estimates Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at 1.6 million tonnes grading 4.91 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, equivalent to roughly 253,000 ounces of recoverable gold. Indicated Resources bring in a further 286,000 tonnes at an even higher 6.74 g/t gold, with Inferred Resources showing additional upside potential at 97,000 tonnes grading 4.37 g/t gold.

The production story is equally compelling. Since its start in 2016 at a modest 100 tonnes per day, SJG’s output has expanded to around 800 tonnes per day. The 2024 gold output hit 25,677 ounces, with 2025 guidance forecasting between 27,000 and 30,000 ounces. That operational growth curve, achieved without compromising grade, underlines both the strength of the deposit and the efficiency of management.

Financial modelling provides strong reinforcement for long-term value creation. At a gold price of $2,500 per ounce, the after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) is estimated at $84.4 million. If gold prices reach $3,000 per ounce, that NPV grows to an impressive $133.3 million. Operating cash costs are forecast at $1,327 per ounce, with an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,720 per ounce—figures that show robust margins in the current gold pricing environment.

Exploration continues to deliver fresh catalysts. Three new mineralised veins have been identified, and of the 20 known structures on site, only three have undergone comprehensive exploration. This leaves substantial room for resource growth, potentially extending the current seven-year mine life and increasing the overall production capacity. It’s a scenario that sets the stage for long-term scalability and sustained investor returns.

DynaResource is also building social capital in the communities near its operations. Its initiatives go beyond compliance, including the construction and donation of a local hospital, infrastructure investments, and education support programmes. This commitment to responsible mining helps secure operational stability and strengthens stakeholder relations.

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX:DYNR) is a dynamic emerging junior gold company currently conducting test mining and milling activities, producing rich gold concentrates, and continuing exploration activity, through its 100% owned subsidiary in Mexico, DynaResource de Mexico SA de CV., at DynaMéxico’s wholly owned project – San Jose de Gracia;