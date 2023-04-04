Dycom Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 34.1% Upside Potential

Dycom Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DY) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 145 and 105 and has a mean target at $125.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at $93.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $92.05 while the 200 day moving average is $99.01. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,722m. Find out more information at: https://www.dycomind.com

The potential market cap would be $3,652m based on the market consensus.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.